ARCF I Completes Distribution of Sierra Metals Inc. Shares under Wind up

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR OTHERWISE FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P. ("ARCF I") announced that it made a distribution of an aggregate of 52,721,964 common shares ("Common Shares") of Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra") from ARCF I to underlying limited partners (the "Distribution"). The Distribution was made in connection with the winding-up and dissolution of ARCF I.

J. Alberto Arias, Director of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd., the General Partner to ARCF I, said "We are very proud to have been able to distribute our shares in Sierra to our limited partners of ARCF I. The ARCF I investment in Sierra was instrumental in the transformation of Sierra Metals from a very small producer in Mexico with a market capitalization below US$50 million to a fast growing, very profitable mining company in Peru and Mexico operating three mines."

Following the Distribution to its underlying limited partners, ARCF I no longer holds any Sierra securities. Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. ("ARCF II") and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. ("ARCF II Mexico", and together with ARCF II, the "ARCF II Funds"), Arias Resource Capital Management LP (the "Manager"), Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. (the "General Partner"), and J. Alberto Arias own, in the aggregate, 44,157,984 Common Shares.

J. Alberto Arias has been granted for service on the Sierra Board of Directors a total of 178,228 restricted share units ("RSUs"). Giving effect to the Distribution, the Common Shares and RSUs held by the ARCF II Funds, the Manager, the General Partner, and J. Alberto Arias, collectively, would represent approximately 27.20% of the total outstanding Common Shares of Sierra, on a partially diluted basis, representing a decrease of approximately 25%, as summarized below:

Common Shares issuable on exercise or conversion

Common Shares

Owned Restricted Stock

Units ("RSU") Partially Diluted

Total % Change in

Ownership (1) J. Alberto Arias 717,110 (0.44%) 178,228 895,338 (0.55%) 0.44% ARCF I --- --- --- (32.35%) ARCF II 30,064,883 (18.47%) --- 30,064,883 (18.45%) (0.00%) ARCF II (Mexico) 1,706,040 (1.05%) --- 1,706,040 (1.05%) (0.00%) Arias Resource Capital

Management LP 579,794 (0.36%) --- 579,794 (0.36%) (0.00%) Arias Resource Capital GP

Ltd. 11,090,157 (6.81%) --- 11,090,157 (6.80%) 6.80% TOTAL: 44,157,984 (27.12%) 178,228 44,336,212 (27.20%) (25.10%)

(1) Represents change in ownership as a result of the Distribution on a partially diluted basis, which includes all RSUs

The respective general partner of ARCF I and ARCF II Funds retains the power to make investment and voting decisions in respect of the Sierra securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds. J. Alberto Arias is the sole director of each of the general partners of the ARC Funds and indirectly controls the Manager. As such, Mr. Arias may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the Sierra securities beneficially owned by the ARC II Funds, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership of any such securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

ARCF I made the Distribution in accordance with its confidential fund documents. The ARCF II Funds currently have no immediate plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of securities of Sierra, but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of securities of Sierra, Sierra's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the ARCF II Funds may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.

The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

SOURCE Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P.