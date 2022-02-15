|
15.02.2022 16:04:07
Arch Resources Ticking Up On Revenue Surge In Q4
(RTTNews) - Shares of coal mining and processing company, Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) gapped up more than 8% on Tuesday after reporting more than 100% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, better than the consensus estimates.
Revenues was $805.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $360.6 million in the prior-year quarter. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenue of $691.5 million.
The company reported net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 per share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate stood at $12 per share.
Arch's fourth quarter 2021 results included a non-cash charge of $24.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share related to the sale of its equity ownership in Knight Hawk Holdings, LLC, a thermal coal producer in Illinois.
"With our world-class asset base, top-tier marketing and logistics expertise, and high-performing workforce, Arch is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on expanding global steel demand and the buildout of a new, low-carbon economy," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's CEO and president.
ARCH stock is currently at $114.96, up 1.5%. It has traded in the range of $39.02-$125.22 in the past 52 weeks.
