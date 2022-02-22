Arch Street Capital Acquires Portfolio of Single Tenant, Investment Grade, Industrial Assets Totaling 2 Million SF Located in the Midwest

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch"), a real estate investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two single-tenant, build-to-suit, high-quality industrial assets ("Portfolio") that are strategically located in the Minneapolis and Kansas City MSAs within the Midwest region. The recently developed, Class A Portfolio consists of approximately 2 million square feet and serves as a technologically advanced distribution facility for a leading e-commerce, publicly traded, investment grade company.

The Portfolio was developed in partnership with a global real estate developer. Arch, on behalf of one of its institutional capital partners, provided preferred equity construction financing and a forward commitment to acquire the asset upon completion.

"We are pleased to expand our industrial footprint through creatively structuring the acquisition of a high-quality distribution centers leased to an investment grade, long-term leased tenant" stated Hemal Patel, Vice President at Arch. "We continue to seek high-quality net lease industrial, office, healthcare and retail assets on behalf of our institutional capital base."

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

For more information on Arch, go to www.archstreetcapital.com

