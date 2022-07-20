Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Archaea Energy Inc. ("Archaea”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 before the market opens. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to discuss second quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on Archaea’s website at www.archaeaenergy.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available for 12 months on Archaea’s website.

ABOUT ARCHAEA

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea’s innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea’s differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006031/en/