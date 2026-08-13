Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
13.08.2026 15:15:00
Archer Aviation CEO Signals Strong Outlook for Investors
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) still has a long road ahead. The upstart aircraft maker isn't generating meaningful revenue, remains unprofitable, and has yet to begin large-scale commercial operations. Yet CEO Adam Goldstein continues projecting confidence about the company's future, and unlike many early-stage aerospace companies, Archer now has several tangible milestones to support that optimism. The biggest catalyst is commercialization.Management now expects to begin initial U.S. operations later this year through the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) while continuing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where Archer hopes to showcase its Midnight electric aircraft. The company has also noted that it has made record progress toward FAA certification, becoming the first eVTOL manufacturer to complete phase 3 of the FAA's four-phase type certification process. All this doesn't mean certification is finished, but it does suggest Archer is moving closer to commercial service than some may realize -- and that should be good news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Archer Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Archer Aviation
|6,05
|0,83%