Archer Aktie

Archer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.08.2026 15:15:00

Archer Aviation CEO Signals Strong Outlook for Investors

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) still has a long road ahead. The upstart aircraft maker isn't generating meaningful revenue, remains unprofitable, and has yet to begin large-scale commercial operations. Yet CEO Adam Goldstein continues projecting confidence about the company's future, and unlike many early-stage aerospace companies, Archer now has several tangible milestones to support that optimism. The biggest catalyst is commercialization.Management now expects to begin initial U.S. operations later this year through the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) while continuing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where Archer hopes to showcase its Midnight electric aircraft. The company has also noted that it has made record progress toward FAA certification, becoming the first eVTOL manufacturer to complete phase 3 of the FAA's four-phase type certification process. All this doesn't mean certification is finished, but it does suggest Archer is moving closer to commercial service than some may realize -- and that should be good news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Archer Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Archer Aviation 6,05 0,83% Archer Aviation

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen