Archer Aviation Aktie

Archer Aviation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023

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09.09.2026 08:05:00

Archer Aviation Is Buying Boeing's Wisk Aero, Insitu, and SkyGrid. What Does It Mean for Archer Aviation Stock?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a pioneering player in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space. The company is betting that it can scale eVTOL sales and services into a substantially profitable business over the long term, but it still has a lot of work to do before its operations are set up to generate reliable earnings. One piece of good news is that the company doesn't have to rely entirely on growing organically in order to achieve its goals.

Last month, Archer announced that it had entered into a deal to acquire Boeing's Wisk Aero, Insitu, and SkyGrid subsidiaries. The move immediately spurred a substantial jump for Archer's share price, but what will it mean for the company and its shareholders over the long term?

Image source: Archer Aviation.

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