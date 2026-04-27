Archer Aktie

Archer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097

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27.04.2026 13:00:00

Archer Aviation Is Cheap Right Now. Here's Whether That Makes It a Buy.

If you've read my articles on Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) before, then you might be familiar with my speculative introductions: "Picture this," I'll say, "a future of flying taxis, with congested traffic far below your feet, and a clean, quiet ride to your nearest airport conducted in 10 minutes or less."That may have stimulated the imagination a year ago, but today, the real possibility of these aircrafts flying in a sky near you is making a fanciful introduction less and less unnecessary.Indeed, at this point, both Archer and rival Joby Aviation have successfully demonstrated flight tests for their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with Joby planning its first Manhattan tests at the end of April. Both companies are nearing the completion of the FAA certification timeline. Soon enough, social media will be flooded with passengers filming their flights over city skylines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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