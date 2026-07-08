Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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08.07.2026 11:52:00
Archer Aviation Is Down 61% -- That's Great News for Long-Term Investors
Investors have waited for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) to live up to its potential since the stock began trading in 2021. The wait has taken a toll on Archer Aviation, which currently trades more than 60% below its all-time high. But much has changed since years ago, when the stock represented an idea more than an actual business.Archer Aviation has spent years designing and testing its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It's finally nearing the end of the regulatory approval process and could begin its initial U.S. operations later this year as part of the White House's eVTOL Pilot Integration Program. Here's why the stock's steep decline is actually good news for long-term investors.The eVTOL market has promise, but this looks like a niche market right now. Broadly speaking, eVTOL aircraft, including Aviation's Midnight, specialize in short trips with fast turnaround times and have very limited seating and cargo capacity. Midnight seats only four passengers and a pilot. The aircraft from Archer Aviation and other eVTOL companies will initially serve as electric air taxis in major cities or be used for military applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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