Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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14.05.2026 19:45:00
Archer Aviation Is Still Under $7. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is trying to do what pretty much every urban driver in the world wishes they could: build a shortcut over congested city streets.Its solution to city traffic is a four-passenger electric air taxi that can fly up to roughly 100 miles on a single charge and reach speeds of about 150 miles per hour (mph). If Archer can manage to get this thing in the air, it could replace an hour-long slog through traffic with a 10-to-20-minute flight through open air. More than a scene from The Jetsons, Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft could unlock a market opportunity that Morgan Stanley once estimated might reach $9 trillion by 2050. However, with minimal revenue to Archer's name and an unlicensed air taxi stuck on the runway, investors are still wise to ask: Will this eVTOL start-up one day command the skies, or should you skip this $6 stock? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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