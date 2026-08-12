Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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12.08.2026 18:15:00
Archer Aviation Is Teaming Up With Boeing. Time to Buy the Dip?
After a relatively quiet first half of the year, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has kicked things into high gear. It's announced a flurry of exciting developments in recent weeks, the most recent of which involves its longtime partner, aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA)Archer has agreed to buy three Boeing businesses -- Wisk Aero, Insitu, and SkyGrid -- in exchange for newly issued Archer stock. When the deal closes, Archer will issue Boeing a stake in its stock equal to 19.75% of Class A shares immediately beforehand. Archer stock surged as much as 25%, but has since dialed back to a roughly 13% gain at the time of this writing. Still, the news has reinvigorated Archer investors with what could become one of the most consequential deals in the company's short history -- at least, from the standpoint of its burgeoning defense business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Archer Aviation
|5,95
|-0,83%
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|15 270,00
|-0,52%
|Boeing Co.
|199,22
|-0,14%