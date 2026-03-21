Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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21.03.2026 17:15:00
Archer Aviation Is Well Below Its Production Targets. Here Are 3 Headwinds Facing the eVTOL Leader.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is building a business around a small, vertical-lift aircraft that can be used as an air taxi. It is an exciting development in the aerospace industry because it would open up a whole new type of travel. However, Archer Aviation's lofty production goals seem to have fallen by the wayside, highlighting key headwinds the company faces. Here are some things you need to consider about the aerospace start-up.In the first quarter of 2024, Archer Aviation stated that it intended to build six of its Midnight aircraft. There was no date attached to the goal. At the end of 2024, the company increased that target, stating that it would produce "up to 10" midnight aircraft in 2025. In the middle of 2025 the company stated that it was concurrently working on six of its aircraft. By the end of 2025, Archer Aviation didn't mention the number of aircraft it had completed, though it had delivered at least one Midnight to Abu Dhabi for testing and potentially added a second to its "fleet."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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