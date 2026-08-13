Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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13.08.2026 14:05:00
Archer Aviation Sold Off Hard Last Month, but Momentum Is Shifting
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) business just took the next step. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is seeing its stock rebound after announcing a partnership with aerospace giant Boeing. Boeing is giving Archer Aviation three of its eVTOL and drone-related subsidiaries in exchange for a stake in the business, plus stock warrants.Archer's stock has soared off the lows on the back of this announcement, with shares up 50% in the last month. Does this momentum make the stock a buy today?Archer Aviation's stock has risen from $4.50 to almost $7 in a month due to a recently announced deal with Boeing and other defense initiatives by the eVTOL company. As a part of this deal, Archer is taking control of Wisk, Skygrid, and Insitu, which are Boeing subsidiaries working on advanced air traffic management, drones, and eVTOLs. In return, Boeing is being allocated 20% of Archer's outstanding common stock, along with warrants to purchase additional shares if Archer's share price rises.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Archer Aviation
|6,05
|0,83%