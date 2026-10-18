Archer Aviation Aktie

Archer Aviation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023

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18.10.2026 14:05:00

Archer Aviation Stock Is Down Roughly 50% This Year. Here's Why I'm Still Buying.

At first glance, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has had a dismal year, at least judging by its stock price. The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) stock has sunk to about $4 per share. It opened the year with a price of about $8. That's a 50% drop -- and the year hasn't ended yet.

Below the surface, however, Archer hasn't been at a standstill. Quite the contrary: Looking beyond the stock chart, the company has actually had a good year. In fact, it's made enough progress that I think the beaten-down stock could be a compelling buy for certain investors. Let's take a look.

Archer, to put it plainly, is making electric taxis. It is, along with Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a pioneer in the nascent eVTOL industry, which is itself part of a broader urban air mobility market that Morgan Stanley once estimated could be worth $9 trillion by 2050.

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Archer Aviation 3,62 -4,74% Archer Aviation

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