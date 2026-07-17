AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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17.07.2026 22:03:01
Archer Aviation vs. AST SpaceMobile: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking exposure to future-leaning technologies often weigh the potential of urban air mobility against satellite-to-phone connectivity when comparing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) for their growth portfolios.Archer Aviation focuses on "flying taxis" to bypass ground traffic, while AST SpaceMobile aims to eliminate global dead zones by providing satellite cellular service. Both companies represent ambitious, capital-intensive bets on infrastructure. Choosing between them requires understanding their different paths to regulatory approval, their distinct manufacturing hurdles, and their current financial health as they move toward commercial scale.Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial and military use. This growth among industrial stocks is anchored by the United Purchase Agreement, providing for the conditional purchase of up to $1.0 billion in Midnight aircraft from United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL). The company also partners with the U.S. Air Force and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for manufacturing support.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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