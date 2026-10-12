Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which EV Airplane Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The urban air mobility market is rapidly ascending as electric aircraft near commercial launch. Investors are debating whether Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) or Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is the better long-term bet.

Both companies aim to revolutionize transportation with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer focuses on strategic aerospace partnerships and manufacturing scale, while Joby emphasizes its integrated aerial ridesharing platform. As they navigate strict regulatory hurdles, investors eyeing the future of flight must compare their financial health and market strategies.

Archer Aviation develops advanced aviation technologies, including its Midnight aircraft, for commercial and defense applications. It maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) for as much as $1.5 billion in aircraft. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a single partner represents a huge portion of the future order book. The company is also acquiring units from Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) to grow its defense capabilities. It has a manufacturing relationship with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and works with the UAE government on flight networks.

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