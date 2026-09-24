Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

Aviation Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.09.2026 19:45:34

Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which eVTOL Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The race for electric vertical takeoff and landing supremacy is heating up as Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) move closer to full commercialization in 2026.

While both companies are developing electric air taxis to revolutionize urban travel, they are taking distinct paths toward profitability and scale. This comparison examines their financial health, strategic partnerships, and the risks facing these high-growth industrial players.

Archer focuses on its Midnight aircraft, targeting both commercial passenger journeys and a robust expansion into defense stocks. The company recently strengthened its position by acquiring subsidiaries from Boeing (NYSE:BA), including Wisk Aero and Insitu, which added an established defense business across dozens of countries.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Archer Aviation 4,94 -1,20% Archer Aviation
Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs 5,50 -0,90% Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:31 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen