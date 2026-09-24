Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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24.09.2026 19:45:34
Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which eVTOL Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The race for electric vertical takeoff and landing supremacy is heating up as Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) move closer to full commercialization in 2026.
While both companies are developing electric air taxis to revolutionize urban travel, they are taking distinct paths toward profitability and scale. This comparison examines their financial health, strategic partnerships, and the risks facing these high-growth industrial players.
Archer focuses on its Midnight aircraft, targeting both commercial passenger journeys and a robust expansion into defense stocks. The company recently strengthened its position by acquiring subsidiaries from Boeing (NYSE:BA), including Wisk Aero and Insitu, which added an established defense business across dozens of countries.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Archer Aviation
|4,94
|-1,20%
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,50
|-0,90%
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