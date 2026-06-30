Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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30.06.2026 20:46:10
Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which eVTOL Upstart Is a Better Stock in 2026?
As the urban air mobility market moves toward launch, investors are weighing the merits of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) against Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) to identify the superior long-term play.Both companies are developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to bypass city traffic. While they share similar goals, their manufacturing strategies and early customer partnerships create distinct paths for those interested in the future of flight. This comparison explores which stock offers the best opportunity in 2026.The company is a prominent name among industrial stocks that are moving into urban air mobility. It develops all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for air taxi operations with a focus on U.S. and UAE markets. Archer Aviation has a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) for up to $1.0 billion in aircraft, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Manufacturing strategy relies on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), while the company also partners with Anduril Industries on hybrid aircraft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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