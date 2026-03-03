Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
03.03.2026 15:45:00
Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?
In the world of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) stocks, two names reign supreme: Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY).Of course, both are speculative, high-risk stocks trying to dominate a cutting-edge industry, but which stock looks poised to dominate over the next decade?Both Archer and Joby are trying to get final approval of their eVTOL aircraft from the FAA, and both are partnering with Nvidia to develop autonomous flight technology using Nvidia's cutting-edge IGX Thor platform. But, though similar, the companies aren't identical.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
