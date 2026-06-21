Kraken Aktie
WKN DE: KRAKE1 / ISIN: US001KRAKE01
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21.06.2026 19:05:00
Archer Aviation vs. Kraken Robotics: With Geopolitical Risk Rising, Which Defense Stock Wins?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Kraken Robotics are two companies operating at the forefront of new technologies. Archer is a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Kraken is a leader in subsea batteries, ocean-floor mapping technologies, Lidar, and mine detection. Both companies have substantial growth opportunities in the defense sector.Military budgets are rising around the world, and countries are taking steps to ensure that they are sufficiently positioned when it comes to next-gen defense technologies. With that in mind, is Archer Aviation or Kraken Robotics the better defense stock buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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