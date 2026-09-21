Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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21.09.2026 21:03:23

Archer Aviation vs. Rocket Lab: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investing in the future of flight often means choosing between the Earth's atmosphere and the vacuum of space. Can Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) or Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) deliver better long-term results?

Archer Aviation focuses on urban air mobility with its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Rocket Lab provides reliable access to orbit through its launch services and satellite components. While both operate in the high-stakes world of aerospace, they face different regulatory hurdles and market opportunities. We will compare their financials, growth trajectories, and risks to see which stands out.

Archer Aviation focuses on the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market, aiming to revolutionize urban transportation with its Midnight aircraft. The company maintains a massive conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines for up to $1.5 billion worth of aircraft, contingent on regulatory milestones. Its manufacturing partner, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), provides capital and automotive expertise, while its 2026 acquisition of Boeing (NYSE:BA) subsidiaries added a profitable business among defense stocks. This reliance on a few major agreements means that customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Archer Aviation 4,72 2,61% Archer Aviation
Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 60,80 8,19% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

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