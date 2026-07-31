Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
31.07.2026 03:45:19
Archer Aviation vs. Wheaton Precious Metals: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As 2026 unfolds, investors face a choice between high-growth transportation technology and stable resource plays. Both Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) offer unique paths for long-term capital allocation.Archer Aviation is pioneering electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, aiming to revolutionize urban travel. Wheaton Precious Metals operates as a streamer, providing upfront capital to miners for the right to purchase precious metals at fixed prices. These companies represent opposite ends of the risk spectrum, appealing to different types of growth and value seekers.Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed to move people through cities more efficiently. The company focuses on both commercial air-taxi services and defense stocks initiatives through its Midnight aircraft. It maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines for up to $1.0 billion in aircraft, which represents a massive portion of its future order book. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Other key partners include Stellantis for manufacturing support and Anduril Industries for autonomous defense platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Archer Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|94,52
|-3,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im grünen Bereich -- ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.