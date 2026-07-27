Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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27.07.2026 14:10:09
Archer Aviation's CEO Just Gave Investors Great News
Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) have been jumping recently after the company announced new aircraft stemming from its partnership with Anduril, a defense technology and autonomous systems company. It's a huge deal for Archer, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) stock that has been in a tailspin for much of the year.Archer's CEO is bullish on the opportunities this could unlock for the company. However, despite the positive news, the eVTOL stock is still down 37% year to date. Could now be a good time to buy it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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