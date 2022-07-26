|
26.07.2022 13:16:42
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $712 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $2.15 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $27.28 billion from $22.92 billion last year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Bln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.18 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q2): $27.28 Bln vs. $22.92 Bln last year.
