Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $782 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $687 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $850 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $23.09 billion from $17.98 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $782 Mln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $23.09 Bln vs. $17.98 Bln last year.