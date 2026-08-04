Archer Daniels Midland Aktie
WKN: 854161 / ISIN: US0394831020
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04.08.2026 12:15:10
Archer-Daniels-Midland Reports Increase In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $908 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $895 million or $1.84 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $22.681 billion from $21.166 billion last year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $908 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $22.681 Bln vs. $21.166 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.15 To $ 5.60
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