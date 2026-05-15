Archer Aktie

Archer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097

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15.05.2026 08:05:00

Archer vs. Joby: The eVTOL Race Just Got Real -- Here's Which Stock Wins

The race for the commercialization and first deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is accelerating in 2026. And in the U.S., two companies are spearheading it: Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR).Both companies are nearing completion of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) four-stage type certification process. Archer has just completed the third stage, becoming the first U.S. eVTOL company to do so, while Joby has flown its first FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization, a major step in the final stage of this process.Both companies also expect to begin U.S. operations in 2026 under a White House program, which could bring them closer to putting paying passengers in the air.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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