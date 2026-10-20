Archer vs Joby: What's the Better eVTOL Stock to Buy Right Now?

Flying taxis could soon be a new way for travelers to get around busy cities. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) are two leading electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) companies that are getting close to obtaining approval for their respective aircraft and could soon be transporting passengers.

Investors, however, may nonetheless be disappointed that it hasn't happened yet. Meanwhile, the companies continue to burn through cash. They are risky investments, but both possess a lot of growth potential in the long run.

Joby has lost more than 60% of its value this year, while shares of Archer are down by close to 50%. But at more modest valuations, now may be a better opportunity for investors to buy one of these stocks. Below, I'll look at which one may be the better buy.

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