Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners III Prices IPO Of 24 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners III Co. announced the upsized pricing of its initial public offering of 24 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $240 million.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ARCIU" beginning January 23, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "ARCI" and "ARCIW," respectively.

BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP and Walkers (Cayman) LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Company, and White & Case LLP is serving as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.60 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2026.