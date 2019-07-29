Archipelago International Expands Portfolio in Cuba

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest independent hotel group, today announced the signing of a Management Contract with Grupo de Turismo Gaviota S.A, for the 5 Star Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa in Cuba. The signing ceremony took place recently in Havana, Cuba.

Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa is located in the Northern Cayos of Cuba on Las Brujas Island, adjacent to Cayo Santa Maria. The resort is comprised of 727 rooms and suites, family and adult-only areas, five swimming pools, eclectic dining offerings, a 'Technogym' equipped fitness center, water sports, tennis, multi-sport areas and Cuba's only Balinese-themed spa together with its own Pueblo (resort village with even more dining choices, a lively Salsa venue, the island's most happening beach bar, a bowling alley and a variety of shops). The resort also has its own 3 km long private beach.

"Archipelago has been brought in to maximise the potential of this wonderful new resort and will apply its proven operational, technical and training capabilities. The resort will provide guests with a multitude of choices and experiences throughout their stay, and will imbue a sense of our Southeast Asian heritage", commented Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago Overseas.

"We are delighted to debut in Cuba and are honoured to be part of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota's growing international family. Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa is a truly remarkable resort. Cuban hospitality services, combined with international management expertise, will ensure a memorable all-inclusive experience for its guests", commentedJohn Flood, President & CEO, Archipelago International.



Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa is Archipelago's second project in Cuba. Its first, Grand Aston Varadero Beach Resort, is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2021.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is one of Southeast Asia's largest operators of hotels, resorts and residences with more than 145 operating hotels (20,000 rooms) and a further 100+ properties under development across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and the Caribbean. Its 10 multi award winning brands are Aston, Huxley, Alana, The Aston Heritage Collection, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, Neo, favehotels and Nomad.

