Archipelago International launches #8 in Yogya

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago International , Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned and independent hotel management group, is opening another hotel again.

This time it is the Royal Malioboro by ASTON, marking Archipelago's eighth hotel in Yogyakarta, one of Indonesia's most historical and most prominent destinations to visit.

Located just a stone's throw away from the famed Malioboro street, the hotel will feature 150 rooms and suites, a signature restaurant and a wide range of modern leisure and business facilities.

"To have eight hotels in one of the most beloved domestic destinations is truly remarkable and speaks volumes for Archipelago International! The Royal Malioboro by ASTON will be unlike any other, truly bringing the brand's eclectic character to life," says Norbert Vas, Vice President of Business Development of Archipelago International.

Archipelago International operates Indonesia's largest portfolio of over 150 hotels with a further 100 new properties under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 cities, the Group's high-end to budget brands include ASTON, Alana, the Aston Heritage Collection, Huxley, Kamuela, HARPER, Quest, NEO, favehotels and NOMAD.

