Architect Financial Technologies Launches Cross-Asset Market Data and Event Monitoring Platform

"Architect Edge" to provide institutional-grade visualization, market monitoring, and historical data for equities, derivatives, and digital asset markets

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced the launch of Architect Edge, a comprehensive market visualization and data platform for traditional and digital assets, encompassing US equities, ETFs, futures, spot cryptocurrencies, perpetual swaps, and digital asset options. The Architect Edge platform equips customers with institutional-grade investing technology that the Company specializes in developing for financial firms.

Architect Edge offers advanced visualization tools – including real-time order books, live and historical charts, and customizable trading screens – by normalizing high-throughput market-depth data feeds from a wide variety of venues across traditional, centralized digital asset, and decentralized financial markets. The platform includes newly designed features, such as a first-in-kind order book visualization for decentralized automated market maker (AMM) pools, along with live event monitoring for trades, liquidations, and other events that are critical to semi-systematic and discretionary trading strategies.

With the launch of Architect Edge, the Company, an institutional trading technology and brokerage services provider, seeks to provide superior solutions for monitoring both traditional and digital asset markets on a wider scale. Brett Harrison, founder and CEO of Architect, commented, "One of our key goals at Architect is to make institutional-grade financial infrastructure more widely available, not only to investors, but to anyone seeking a clearer view into the complex ecosystem of digital asset trading and decentralized protocols. With the launch of Architect Edge, we're excited to provide a window into how digital asset market activity interacts with traditional US-listed products."

Architect was founded in January 2023 with backing from leading digital asset and venture capital firms including Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, and SV Angel, and has developed comprehensive professional trading infrastructure for derivative, digital asset, and DeFi markets. The Company launched its flagship institutional trading technology suite in July, and its subsidiary, Architect Financial Derivatives, LLC, became a CFTC Independent Introducing Broker for traditional and digital asset futures and options last month.

About Architect:

Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. is an institutional trading technology provider for global futures, options, and digital asset markets. Architect Financial Derivatives, LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives.

To learn more, please visit https://architect.xyz .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/architect-financial-technologies-launches-cross-asset-market-data-and-event-monitoring-platform-301967476.html

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc