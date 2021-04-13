Architecturally Significant Knoll House Enters The Market For $48 Million

PASADENA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California is pleased to announce that Carol Chua and Darrell Done, Global Luxury® real estate property specialists affiliated with the Pasadena sales office, listed the Knoll House a $48,000,000 estate on a private cul-de-sac steps from the prestigious Langham Huntington Hotel.

Spanning approximately 32,300 square-feet of living space across, offering a total of seven bedrooms and 17-bathrooms, on approximately two-and-a-half acres, the Knoll House is an historic estate built in 1917 by Peter Hall, the primary builder of the landmark Greene and Greene homes. The main home was designed by renowned architects Myron Hunt with an additional expansion of the home in 1927 by Gordon B. Kaufman. The architectural masterpiece is approximately 12,300 square-feet with six bedrooms, 10-bathrooms and five original wood-burning fireplaces. Hunt and Kaufman are best known for creating some of the most significant architectural landmarks in California such as the Huntington Library, Huntington Hotel and Cal Tech Athenaeum and the original Los Angeles Times building.

Connected to the main residence by an underground passageway and serviced by commercial-grade elevators, the adjoining entertainment gallery is a unique 20,200 square-foot commercial-grade museum designed in 1973 by noted architects Ladd and Kelsey. This lavish extension of the exceptional personal residence boasts unparalleled features including a 38-foot high atrium, an authentic Tiki bar, a 46-seat movie theater, game arcade, card room, gym, conference rooms, lounges, catering kitchen and a guest apartment. Additionally, the resort-like grounds of the property include a swimmer's pool, spa, magnificent pool pavilion with two fireplaces, firepit, barbeque, pizza oven and putting green.

As Pasadena's largest private estate*, this property showcases gracious rooms with high ceilings and stunning views from every window plus a 2,700 square-foot basement with a wine cellar. E.F Caldwell sconces, period and custom chandeliers, Italian marble floors and original detail wood paneling adorn the home throughout and are thoughtfully intertwined with the best 21st century amenities, craftmanship and smart home technologies.

Quotes:

"Knoll House's current owners spent seven years meticulously and flawlessly restoring, renovating and incorporating 21st century technology and amenities to this magnificent, gated property, with no expense spared. The result is an exquisite, move-in ready trophy estate, ideal for hosting intimate personal gatherings or grand corporate functions and charity events with hundreds of guests." – Global Luxury® Property Specialist Carol Chua

"This property establishes itself as one of the premier estates in the country by boasting significant architectural history, exquisite attention to detail and luxury entertaining offerings. The breathtaking property is ideally located close to desirable attractions but tucked away in a private cul-de-sac with spacious grounds, making it feel like you are million miles away from it all." – Global Luxury ® Property Specialist Darrell Done

*Based on square-footage of residential homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Service since 2000.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 61 offices with approximately 4,189 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

Media Contact: Leah Wright Leah.Wright@CBhomeoffice.com (717) 315 - 5472

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/architecturally-significant-knoll-house-enters-the-market-for-48-million-301267805.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty