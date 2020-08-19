Architizer A+Awards Names Vectorworks, Inc. a 2020 Jury Winner

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its eighth year, the Architizer A+ Awards has selected global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. as a 2020 Architizer A+ Award winner. Notably, Vectorworks Architect 2020 is this year's Jury Winner in the Design Tools-Software & Digital Tools category. The award-winning BIM software was previously named a finalist for the second year in a row and also won the 2019 Popular Choice Award in the Design Tools-Apps & Digital Tools category.

The Architizer A+Awards highlight the most pressing issues facing architecture and design today with separate categories for architecture and products. Through relevant new categories, topical coverage and pioneering jurors, the awards celebrate industry professionals working at the forefront of today's creative challenges. The awards emphasize the industry's most innovative use of materials and technologies, as well as those celebrating sustainable design and new approaches to building. New categories this year included sustainable products, design hardware and BIM technology.

"Being recognized as this year's Architizer A+Award Jury Winner is an extraordinary honor, and we thank Architizer and the esteemed jury for presenting us with this prestigious award," said Steve Johnson, vice president of product development at Vectorworks. "This achievement reinforces our dedication to provide the AEC industry with progressive BIM tools and capabilities needed for their entire design process. Vectorworks Architect 2020 is the epitome of providing our customers with best-in-class quality and performance improvements for a great user experience and this commitment will continue with future software versions."

The jury, composed of some of the world's best architects, interior designers and product designers, judged entries based on aesthetics, performance and impact.

Vectorworks Architect is an award-winning BIM software solution that allows you to sketch, model and document any size project from concept to completion. From initial sketch to coordinating full-scale construction plans, Architect brings efficiency to workflows and data-rich insights to the full design process.

To learn more about Vectorworks Architect, visit vectorworks.net/architect. View the full list of winners by visiting the Architizer A+Award winner's gallery.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to empower architects. Through its inspiring content, building-product marketplace, awards program and vast online reach, Architizer connects architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities and a better world.

Architizer A+Awards

The Architizer A+Awards is the largest awards program focused on promoting and celebrating the year's best architecture and products. Its mission is to nurture the appreciation of meaningful architecture in the world and champion its potential for a positive impact on everyday life. Imagine your best work in front of a global audience of 400+ million.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Newbury and London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.