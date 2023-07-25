ArcLight Appoints Gerry Anderson as a Senior Advisor

Former DTE Energy Chairman to Partner with Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investor, has appointed Gerry Anderson, former DTE Energy Chairman and CEO, as a Senior Advisor and ArcLight Power Infrastructure board member. Mr. Anderson will work with ArcLight to identify new investment opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors.

"As the architect and leader of DTE Energy's strategy to develop its regulated, non-regulated and sustainable infrastructure businesses, Gerry will be a significant addition to our investment and portfolio management initiatives," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "We are seeing increasing opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors, and Gerry brings a lot of experience and resources to the table to add value."

Mr. Anderson recently retired as Executive Chairman of DTE Energy after an almost 30-year career with the Detroit-based company, which is involved in the development and management of utility infrastructure-related businesses and services nationwide. He held executive leadership roles throughout his tenure before being named president in 2004, CEO in 2010, and Chairman in 2011. During his time as CEO, Mr. Anderson led the clean energy transformation of DTE's power generation.

"I look forward to partnering with ArcLight and helping to identify the right value-add investments to support its growing sustainable infrastructure business in North America," Anderson stated. "With a longstanding investment platform focused on decarbonization, electrification, reliability, and sustainability, I believe ArcLight is well positioned to capitalize on existing incumbent infrastructure which provides a front row seat and investment optionality in the transition."

Prior to joining DTE Energy, Mr. Anderson was a senior consultant at McKinsey & Co. specializing in the energy sector and financial institutions. He earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and a master of business administration and master of public policy from the University of Michigan.

ArcLight recently announced two additional Senior Advisors – Toronto Hydro CEO Anthony Haines and former Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

