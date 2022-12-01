|
01.12.2022 16:28:22
Arco Platform Rallies On Buyout Proposal
(RTTNews) - Shares of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) are rising more than 21% Thursday morning after the company said it received a buy-out proposal from General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC.
The purchase price proposed by the companies is $11 per share, a 22% premium over the closing price of 9.04, as on November 30.
Arco Platform, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil.
ARCE, currently at $11.01, has traded in the range of $7.85-$23.18 in the last 52 weeks.
