20.04.2023 18:40:00
Arco Technologies Inc. Partners With Baglietto For BZero Mega Yacht Hydrogen Power System
Arco Technologies Inc. will design, manufacture, and integrate a revolutionary yacht hydrogen power station for Baglietto
SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arco Technologies Inc. and Baglietto have announced an exclusive partnership for the creation of the Fuel Cell Module for the groundbreaking BZero Mega Yacht hydrogen power system.
Arco Technologies Inc. is once more pioneering fuel cell power systems with the design of a hydrogen powered PEM Fuel Cell Module power station for yachts measuring more than 50 meters. Arco Fuel Cell Module is a core component of the Baglietto BZero system that filters and deionizes seawater with AEM electrolyzers that are powered by renewable resources. Hydrogen is stored in metal hydride containers at a safe temperature and pressure and is used to produce zero-emission energy.
David Zabetakis, CEO of Arco Technologies Inc., said, "Our team is pioneering the carbon transition. Hydrogen fuel cells are undoubtedly a leap in the right direction for the energy and climate change transition that's happening everywhere. We're thrilled to bring this technology aboard yachts with Baglietto."
Details on the BZero system can be found at https://www.baglietto.com/en/bzero/. Information about Arco Technologies Inc. is available at https://arco.tech/.
ABOUT ARCO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Arco Technologies Inc. is a global pioneer in the low carbon transition, specializing in the development and production of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers.
