Arconic Names Daniel Fayock EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) has named Daniel Fayock Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Fayock joins the Arconic Executive Leadership Team and oversees all areas of legal, ethics, compliance and government affairs, as well as provides counsel to the Company’s leaders and our Board of Directors.

Fayock’s extensive legal career has spanned more than 20 years, most recently in several senior legal positions over the past 15 years with PPG Industries. For the past three years, Fayock served as PPG’s Assistant General Counsel and Secretary, where he was a senior leader of PPG’s Law and Compliance Department with a broad range of responsibilities, including advising the company’s Board of Directors and executive team, guiding the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, and serving as counsel to members of senior management and various businesses on legal and strategic issues.

Prior to joining PPG, Fayock was a senior attorney with Allegheny Energy after spending the first five years of his legal career as a corporate associate with K&L Gates.

He graduated from Duquesne University School of Law and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Washington & Jefferson College.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

