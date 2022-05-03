03.05.2022 13:59:37

Arconic Raises Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Tuesday, Arconic Corp. (ARNC) updated its full-year 2022 outlook to reflect the impact of increased aluminum prices on revenue and working capital as well as improved profitability due to stronger price action realizations and building and construction market conditions. Revenue expectations are now in the range of $10.1 billion to $10.5 billion for full-year 2022 compared with the prior expected range of $9.9 billion to $10.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $820 million to $870 million compared with the prior range of $800 million to $850 million.

The company now expects full year 2022 adjusted free cash flow of approximately $125 million compared with the prior outlook of approximately $250 million due to higher working capital use associated with the increase in aluminum prices.

The company reported first quarter net income of $42 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $52 million, or $0.46 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $205 million, an increase of 15% year over year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $2.19 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arconic Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Arconic Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen