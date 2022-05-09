|
09.05.2022 12:45:00
Arconic to Host Investor Day in New York on June 6, 2022
Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) will host an in-person Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 9:00 AM ET to 12:00 PM ET.
Members of the executive leadership team will present an update to the Company’s strategic priorities and growth plans. A question and answer session will follow.
A live webcast of the event and a link to accompanying materials will be available the day of the event on the "Events and Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of www.arconic.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the same site following the event.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.
