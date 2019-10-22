|
22.10.2019 14:00:00
Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 8:00 AM ET on November 5, via the "Investors” section of Arconic’s website. A link to the press release will also be available via Arconic’s Twitter handle @arconic at https://twitter.com/arconic.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.
Conference Call Information:
|
Day:
|
November 5, 2019
|
|
Time:
|
10:00 AM ET
|
|
Hosts:
|
John Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Call:
|
(877) 679-1722
|
+ 1 (478) 219-0740 (International)
|
Conference ID: 9978347
|
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET
|
|
Webcast:
|
Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com (audio and slides).
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com from November 5 at 1:15 PM ET until November 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.
|
Replay:
|
(855) 859-2056
|
+ 1 (404) 537-3406 (International)
|
Conference ID: 9978347
|
Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005608/en/
Nachrichten zu Arconic Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.19
|Ausblick: Arconic gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.19
|Ausblick: Arconic öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.19
|Ausblick: Arconic stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.01.19
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Arconic ziehen an - 'WSJ': Apollo nähert sich Übernahmeangebot (dpa-AFX)
|
01.02.17
|Arconic-Aktie schwach: Nach Alcoa-Trennung mit roten Zahlen gestartet (dpa-AFX)