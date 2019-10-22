Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 8:00 AM ET on November 5, via the "Investors” section of Arconic’s website. A link to the press release will also be available via Arconic’s Twitter handle @arconic at https://twitter.com/arconic.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day: November 5, 2019 Time: 10:00 AM ET Hosts: John Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: (877) 679-1722 + 1 (478) 219-0740 (International) Conference ID: 9978347 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET Webcast: Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com (audio and slides).

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com from November 5 at 1:15 PM ET until November 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

Replay: (855) 859-2056 + 1 (404) 537-3406 (International) Conference ID: 9978347 Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005608/en/