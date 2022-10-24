|
Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, prior to the opening of the market on November 1, 2022.
A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website under "Events and Presentations” here.
To access the call by phone and participate in the event, please go to this link, and you will be provided dial-in details. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at Investor Relations "Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.
