10.03.2022 12:45:00
Arconic to Pause New Contracts in Russia, Arconic Foundation to Grant $300,000 to Support Humanitarian Efforts
Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) announced today that the Company will only conduct business in Russia that fulfills existing obligations in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and international rules. The Company is pausing new contracts.
The Company’s top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its employees.
To help those directly impacted by this conflict, Arconic Foundation is granting $300,000 to support humanitarian relief organizations and is matching personal donations made by Arconic employees.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.
