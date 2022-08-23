Arctic Cat chooses Garmin Tread navigators for side-by-side vehicle integration

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that Arctic Cat®, Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, one of the most respected names in powersports, has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its new Wildcat™ XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles with customized 5.5-inch Tread® navigators beginning in model year 2023.

"We’re honored that Arctic Cat has selected Garmin as standard equipment on its Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Garmin provides the perfect combination of cutting edge technology and reliability that is pivotal to the off-road experience, and we’re confident that Arctic Cat customers will appreciate having our rugged Tread navigators at their fingertips.”

The Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition is a take on the popular two-passenger side-by-side, which features an Off-Road Racing Style Suspension System as well as ADAPT CVT clutch for a smoother ride and enhanced power delivery. It’s equipped with a 998cc 130HP engine and 32-inch trail tires to dominate any terrain, as well as a new lower gear ratio transaxle that enhances traction. This vehicle is designed for technical trail riding, difficult climbs and rock crawling, making it an ideal match for the integrated Garmin Tread navigator.

"We chose to integrate the Garmin Tread with the Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition because it matches Garmin’s highly-regarded trail mapping and GPS capability with unmatched ride and handling,” said Trenton Munsell, Arctic Cat product manager for dirt. "Pairing with Garmin gives us the chance to leverage technology from the best in the business to give our customers what they want, the ultimate riding experience.”

The Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition includes a Tread navigator featuring a 5.5-inch ultrabright display and is paired with an extended range antenna that enhances communication performance. The rugged powersport device features turn-by-turn trail navigation1 with OpenStreetMap (OSM) and USFS Motor Vehicle Use Maps for traversing unpaved roads and trails. The navigator comes preloaded with topographic maps, U.S. public and private landowner information and subscription-free Birdseye Satellite Imagery. Users can also access inReach® functionality through compatible inReach devices (sold separately).

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

1 Limitations may exist in map data for some road and trail route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and conditions during vehicle operation. The Garmin OpenStreetMap products are intended to be used only as a supplementary travel aid.

