Arctic researcher becomes newest RCGS Explorer-in-Residence

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society has appointed the newest member of its Explorer-in-Residence program. Arctic researcher Emily Choy will join the ranks of renowned Canadian explorers to act as a mentor, guide and resource for the next generation of Canadians.

"We are delighted to support Emily's research," says John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "She is a true explorer, fueled by curiosity and committed to working with northern communities."

Choy's association with the Society dates back to 2014 when she became involved in the Victoria Strait Expedition, which searched for the lost ships of the Franklin expedition. She has since been involved with science outreach to youth through Canadian Geographic Education.

"It is a tremendous honour to be named an Explorer-in-Residence of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and as the first female scientist," says Choy. "I hope to inspire youth from diverse backgrounds to develop an interest in wildlife issues in the North. I also hope the support I receive will help to expand my partnerships with northern communities with whom I've been very honoured to work."

Choy is currently a postdoctoral fellow in the natural resource sciences department at McGill University in Montreal. Her studies have taken her to some of the most remote places in the Canadian Arctic as she follows the impacts of climate change on Arctic marine predators.

The Explorer-in-Residence program aims to provide Canadians with visible modern-day role models for exploration, scientific discoveries and adventure travel in Canada. They act as ambassadors for the Society with the aim to further promote the Society's mandate to "Make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world."

