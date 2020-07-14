Arctic Vision Announces US$32MN in Series A to Expand and Develop Innovative Therapies Pipeline in Ophthalmology

Shanghai, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Vision, a clinical-stage biotechnology company incubated by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Pivotal BioVenture Partners China in 2019, today announced its $32mn Series A financing led by Morningside Ventures, together with its existing investors. Arctic Vision focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and Asia. The three investment institutions are actively investing in leading life science companies in the world with long term commitment.

Arctic Vision will use the proceeds to gear up the clinical trials for ARVN001. ARVN001 is a proprietary suspension of the Triamcinolone Acetonide formulated for Suprachoroidal Space (SCS) administration via proprietary SCS Microinjector™ (known as XIPERE™ in the US). The first pursued indication in China will be macular edema associated with uveitis (UME). This innovative therapy is developed by Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Arctic Vision has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in Greater China and South Korea.

Arctic Vision also plans to use the proceeds to expand its innovative product portfolio in ophthalmology, while building in-house R&D capabilities at the same time. The company's goal is to address unmet medical needs in the ophthalmology field, and to bring in cutting-edge drug delivery technologies and treatment options to the Asian market, especially China.

Dr. Eddy (Hoi Ti) Wu, Founder and CEO of Arctic Vision, commented: "We welcome the investments from the leading biotech-focused venture capital firms. The Series A financing is an important step for us as an emerging biotech company to become an ophthalmology leader in the China and global markets. We see huge unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in China. Therefore, we hope to bring more innovative and breakthrough treatments to our markets and continue to develop them for our patients. In future we will further explore gene therapies, innovative drug delivery systems and other cutting-edge technologies for the ultimate benefit of patients with eye diseases."

"We have great confidence in and expectations of Arctic Vision to advance clinical trials of ARVN001 in China, since patients with uveitis urgently need an innovative therapy," said Ms. Lily Shen from Morningside Ventures. "We are also impressed by the management team at Arctic Vision. The Founder and CEO Dr. Eddy Wu has extensive experience in ophthalmology industry globally and in China, as well as managerial experience in start-up company. The core leadership team is extremely experienced as they previously worked for top global ophthalmology companies such as Alcon and Allergan, and demonstrated outstanding capability in launching ophthalmology products in China. We are very pleased to invest in Arctic Vision team, led by Dr. Eddy Wu. Morningside Ventures is devoted to fostering healthcare innovation in a variety of therapeutic fields. We will fully leverage our funding and resources to support Arctic Vision to grow rapidly and help more patients."

"We are very pleased to continue supporting Arctic Vision. Since the very beginning, Nan Fung Life Sciences and Pivotal BioVenture Partners China have chosen a specific therapeutic area like ophthalmology to create a first-class company. We hope that Arctic Vision will become a role model in advancing innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and even Asia." Ms. Dianna Qian, partner of Pivotal BioVentures Partners China, an affiliate of Nan Fung Life Sciences, commented, "Ophthalmology is a hot sector closely followed by global biotech players, but the existing ophthalmology technologies and therapies in China are significantly lagging behind those in developed markets. Physicians often do not have the latest cutting-edge tools to treat patients, and patients find themselves in dire need of innovative drugs and therapies. We expect Arctic Vision to score great accomplishments in the field of ophthalmology."

About Arctic Vision

Arctic Vision is a China-based clinical stage specialty ophthalmology company with a leading portfolio of breakthrough technologies. The Company's vision is to address ophthalmology's unmet needs through innovative therapies in China, Asia and globally. Arctic Vision is established by top-tier life sciences investors and led by an elite team of ophthalmic industry veterans with substantial and compelling China and global experiences in R&D and commercialization of eye care products. For more information, please visit www.arcticvision.com.

About Morningside Ventures

Morningside Ventures was founded in 1986 in Boston by the Chan Family of Hong Kong. Since its establishment, Morningside has been focusing on trends of the forefront life science and healthcare industries over the world, spreading its business scope and investment footprint over North America, Europe and Greater China. Morningside comprises a group of investment professionals who are entrepreneurial, have deep industry knowledge and profound experience in venture capital management. It is devoted to venturing revolutionary life science technology and service model at early stages. To date, Morningside Ventures has funded over a hundred life science and healthcare startups in China. For more information, please visit http://www.morningside.com

About Nan Fung Life Sciences (NFLS)

Nan Fung Life Sciences, a global life sciences investment platform with a long-term capital commitment from the Nan Fung Group. The team possesses diverse experience with long track records in company formation, venture capital, growth/buyout investments, and drug discovery and development. Through direct investments via Pivotal BioVenture Partners US and Pivotal BioVenture Partners China as well as fund investments, NFLS cover the full spectrum of the life sciences industry including therapeutics, medical devices, and diagnostics and across all development stages. For more information, please visit https://www.nanfunglifesciences.com

About Pivotal BioVenture Partners China

Pivotal BioVenture Partners China, a member of Nan Fung Life Sciences, is a venture capital firm specializing in venture building in the life sciences industry. Its investment strategy is centered on identifying promising innovative products and technologies and bringing them to build new companies in China. The Pivotal team includes experienced life science investors and entrepreneurs with a track record of venture building and scientific acumen. For more information, please visit http://www.pivotalbiovp.cn

