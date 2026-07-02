Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Rises 8% On Thermo Fisher Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares gained 7.84 percent, or $0.54, to $7.43 on Thursday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to support the Phase 3 development and potential commercialization of its investigational cystic fibrosis therapy, ARCT-032.

The stock is currently trading at $7.43, compared with its previous close of $6.89 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $7.32 and has traded between $7.32 and $8.28 during the session. Trading volume reached 1.42 million shares, above its average daily volume of 409,052 shares.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will provide manufacturing, clinical research, and commercialization support for ARCT-032 through its Accelerator Drug Development platform, with exclusive commercial manufacturing rights if the therapy receives regulatory approval.

Arcturus shares have traded in a 52-week range of $5.85 to $24.17.