Arcure Joins the CITF in Hong Kong and Boosts Its International Development

PARIS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcure, a French SME specialising in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in industry, is further developing its commercial presence in Asia through its integration into the Hong Kong based CITF (Construction Innovation & Technology Fund), thereby ensuring that its intelligent camera, Blaxtair®, will benefit from the programme's financial advantages and reputation.

Since its launch on the stock market last year, more than 50% of Arcure's sales have been through export markets with Blaxtair®. Arcure equips industrial sites and mega-worksites across the globe: EOLE at La Défense, Crossrail in London, WestConnex in Sydney, the Tokyo Olympic Games… And after Japan, Arcure will be pursuing its Asian road map with the opening of an office in Hong Kong.

The CITF was created to encourage the development of innovative practices to improve productivity, environmental performance and worksite safety. Products are subsidised at 70% of the purchase amount (with an $800k ceiling). In high demand in Hong Kong, it will allow Arcure to equip many industrial sites and worksites. Blaxtair® is also now on display in the INFINITY space at CITAC (Construction Innovation and Technology Application Centre) in Hong Kong.

"Integration into this scheme will enable us to accelerate our development in the Asian market. The fact that Blaxtair® has been recognised, in a region that enjoys an exemplary reputation for its construction practices, pushes us to innovate to improve safety and security on industrial sites", highlights Franck Gayraud, Arcure CEO.

Blaxtair® deploys AI algorithms and stereovision to prevent industrial vehicles from colliding with pedestrians in close proximity. Ten years since its launch, the product remains unique in the global marketplace, with more than 7000 systems sold in around thirty countries.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure works with AI and the latest image processing technologies to design and sell Blaxtair®, an intelligent 3D camera for logistics and worksite vehicles that helps avoid collisions, particularly with people. Blaxtair® is used by global industrial leaders and has been progressively adopted by machine manufacturers.

In 2019 Arcure, listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Code: ALCUR) posted sales of 7.6 M€ (58% through export), representing an average of 43% growth over the last three financial years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1032911/Arcure_Logo.jpg

Contact: arcure@rumeurpublique.fr, +33 (0)1 44 06 81 90