Arcus Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGDZ / ISIN: US03969F1093
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23.11.2026 15:54:41
Arcus Biosciences Halts Phase 3 Pancreatic Trial
(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday, the discontinuation of its Phase 3 PRISM-1 study evaluating investigational drug quemliclustat in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The decision follows a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee after a pre-specified interim analysis showed that the trial did not reach its required efficacy threshold for overall survival.
The study compared quemliclustat combined with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment. The combination showed similar efficacy across primary and secondary endpoints, with no notable differences in adverse events or toxicity.
Approximately 650 patients participated in the trial. Arcus said both treatment groups achieved the longest overall survival observed to date in a global first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer study. The company is working with investigators to determine appropriate next steps for participants.
RCUS is currently trading at $16.01, up $0.38 or 2.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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