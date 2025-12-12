Arcus Biosciences Shares Drop 12% After Discontinuing Phase 3 STAR-221 Trial

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is trading 11.50 percent lower at $22.25, down $2.89 on Friday, after announcing the discontinuation of its Phase 3 STAR-221 study conducted with Gilead Sciences.

The stock opened at $21.15 and has traded between $20.35 and $24.00 so far on the New York Stock Exchange. The bid sits at $22.54 and the ask at $22.60, with volume at 4,426,823 versus an average of 1,561,846.

Arcus shares are now trading well off their recent peak, within a 52-week range of $6.50 to $26.40.