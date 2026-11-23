(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) reported on Monday that the Phase 3 PRISM-1 study for Quemliclustat in treating metastatic pancreatic cancer would be discontinued as an interim analysis determined that certain efficacy endpoints were not met.

The PRISM-1 trial assessed Quemliclustat in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in comparison with a placebo.

However, an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) concluded that the pre-specified efficacy boundary for overall survival (OS) was not reached during the study. The addition of quemliclustat did not show any efficacy improvement with respect to the primary or secondary endpoint when compared to gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel alone.

The Phase 3 PRISM-1 trial was thus discontinuedm yet the company stated plans to release all data gathered insofar to assist future scientific research.

RCUS is currently trading up 0.67% at $15.73.